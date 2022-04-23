See All Urologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Ryan Mooney, MD

Urology
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Dr. Ryan Mooney, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Downstate University Hospital Of Brooklyn and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Plano.

Dr. Mooney works at North Dallas Urology Associates- Plano, TX in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Dallas Urology Associates
    5300 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 612-8037
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Medical City Plano

Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Infection
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Infection

Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 23, 2022
    Dr. Mooney is truly incredible! My father has been a patient of Dr. Mooney's since December 2020. We are so fortunate to have found him! Dr. Mooney and his staff treat my father with compassion and professionalism.. Not too mention a very HIGH level of top-notch urology care. I would, and do, recommended Dr. Mooney to every friend and family I have in Dallas who is needing a Urologist. THANK YOU FOR ALL THAT YOU DO DR. MOONEY!
    Tony Smith — Apr 23, 2022
    Tony Smith — Apr 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Mooney, MD
    About Dr. Ryan Mooney, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649657842
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Downstate University Hospital Of Brooklyn
    Undergraduate School
    • Marist College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Mooney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mooney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mooney works at North Dallas Urology Associates- Plano, TX in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mooney’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mooney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mooney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mooney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mooney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

