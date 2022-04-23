Dr. Ryan Mooney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Mooney, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Mooney, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Downstate University Hospital Of Brooklyn and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Plano.
Locations
North Dallas Urology Associates5300 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 612-8037Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mooney is truly incredible! My father has been a patient of Dr. Mooney's since December 2020. We are so fortunate to have found him! Dr. Mooney and his staff treat my father with compassion and professionalism.. Not too mention a very HIGH level of top-notch urology care. I would, and do, recommended Dr. Mooney to every friend and family I have in Dallas who is needing a Urologist. THANK YOU FOR ALL THAT YOU DO DR. MOONEY!
About Dr. Ryan Mooney, MD
- Urology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- SUNY Downstate University Hospital Of Brooklyn
- Marist College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mooney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mooney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mooney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mooney.
