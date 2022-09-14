See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Ryan Merkow, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (8)
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ryan Merkow, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Merkow works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stomach Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Galter Pavilion
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-700, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 587-4322
    Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 234-4310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stomach Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HealthSpan Integrated Care
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 14, 2022
    I am glad that I entrusted my care to Dr, Merkow. He is extremely knowledgeable, thorough, and cares for me as an individual. Dr. Merkow discussed my illness in detail and always allows time to answer all of my questions. During my procedure, he left no stones unturned to ensure a successful outcome. Post-op, he provided me with a recap of everything that had been done and followed up for a successful recovery. I am extremely confident in Dr. Merkow and the treatment plan he has outlined for me moving forward.
    Karl — Sep 14, 2022
    About Dr. Ryan Merkow, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1396968889
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • University of Chicago
    Medical Education
    • University Of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
