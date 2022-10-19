Dr. Ryan McNeilan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeilan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan McNeilan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan McNeilan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Lima Memorial Health System, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, Upper Valley Medical Center and Wilson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McNeilan works at
Locations
1
Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio801 Medical Dr Ste A, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 222-6622
2
Orthopaedic Institue of Ohio, Sidney Office915 W Michigan St, Sidney, OH 45365 Directions (937) 419-5010
3
Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio, Inc1275 Greenville Rd, Saint Marys, OH 45885 Directions (419) 394-4636
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Lake Health System
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mercer County Community Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNeilan?
took time and gave me good information what I need to do keep me in good health
About Dr. Ryan McNeilan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Steadman-Hawkins Sports Medicine Clinic
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- The Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNeilan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNeilan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNeilan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNeilan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNeilan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McNeilan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeilan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNeilan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNeilan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.