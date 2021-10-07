Dr. Ryan McGaughey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGaughey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan McGaughey, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan McGaughey, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their residency with University Of Mississippi Medical Center
Dr. McGaughey works at
Locations
-
1
Anesthesia & Analgesia PC55 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 747-0040Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain - Southaven7900 Airways Blvd Bldg A6, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 747-0040Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGaughey?
I see Dr. McGaughey and his PA, Julia Copeland also. They are both excellent in taking time to examine me, and to listen to what I have to say, as well as answering any questions I might have. I feel like they actually care about me and want to help me with my chronic pain issues.
About Dr. Ryan McGaughey, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1770847154
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGaughey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGaughey accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGaughey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGaughey works at
Dr. McGaughey has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGaughey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McGaughey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGaughey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGaughey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGaughey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.