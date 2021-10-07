Overview

Dr. Ryan McGaughey, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their residency with University Of Mississippi Medical Center



Dr. McGaughey works at Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain - Memphis in Memphis, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.