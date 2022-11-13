Dr. Ryan McDonough, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan McDonough, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan McDonough, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Mat-su Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McDonough works at
Locations
-
1
Alaska Heart Institute3841 Piper St Ste 100, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5128Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Mat-su Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDonough?
Compassionate care. Actually took the time to listen to me and genuinely cared about my concerns. I would strongly recommend Dr. McDonough to anyone who needs a heart doctor.
About Dr. Ryan McDonough, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1568635357
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Mc/Wilford Hall Joint Prog
- Madigan Healthcare System- Madigan Army Medical Center
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonough has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonough works at
Dr. McDonough has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.