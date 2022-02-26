See All Neurologists in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Ryan McDonald, MD

Neurology
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Ryan McDonald, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. McDonald works at Mischer Neuroscience Associates in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebrovascular Disease and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1
    Mischer Neurosciences
    9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 500, Shenandoah, TX 77380 (713) 897-5900

  Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

    Feb 26, 2022
    Dr. McDonald is one of my favorite specialists purely based off the fact that you feel like he is actually listening. He really tries to understand what is going on and will troubleshoot with you. Refills are easy. His nurse is also awesome to work and communicate with.
    Hayley — Feb 26, 2022
    Dr. Ryan McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. McDonald works at Mischer Neuroscience Associates in Shenandoah, TX.

    Dr. McDonald has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebrovascular Disease and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

