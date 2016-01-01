Dr. Ryan McCalla, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan McCalla, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ryan McCalla, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Topeka, KS.
Dr. McCalla works at
Locations
-
1
Christopher M. Brodine Dpm PA2010 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604 Directions (785) 354-7608
Hospital Affiliations
- Stormont Vail Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCalla?
About Dr. Ryan McCalla, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1720060825
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCalla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCalla works at
Dr. McCalla has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McCalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.