Dr. Ryan McBride, DPM
Dr. Ryan McBride, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
Physicians Clinic of Iowa PC202 10th St Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 247-3425Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Physicians Clinic Of Iowa275 10th St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 665-4724
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McBride’s staff was able to work my son in quickly for a badly ingrown toenail. The visit with Dr. McBride was quick, and he was able to do an in office procedure the same day, answering all my teen’s questions. He does a fantastic job chatting and distracting while doing surgery, putting my son at ease. I highly recommend Dr. McBride!
About Dr. Ryan McBride, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1700060944
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McBride has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McBride accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McBride has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McBride. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBride.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBride, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBride appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.