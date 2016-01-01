Dr. Ryan Matthiesen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthiesen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Matthiesen, DO
Overview
Dr. Ryan Matthiesen, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
Locations
Whc Family and Sports Medicine2301 S FM 51 Ste 100, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 626-8810
Whc Family and Sports Medicine7222 Crawford Rd Ste 150, Argyle, TX 76226 Directions (940) 683-0347Monday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Wise Health System609 Medical Center Dr, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (817) 369-5876
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ryan Matthiesen, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1326480732
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matthiesen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthiesen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matthiesen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthiesen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthiesen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthiesen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.