Dr. Massay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Massay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Massay, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of The West Indies and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital Vinita.
Dr. Massay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Warren Clinic Rheumatology6160 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 495-2685
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Saint Francis Hospital Vinita
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- OSMA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Massay?
Dr. Massay explains my conditions well. Responds timely when I send a question via MyChart. In each appointment asks me what questions I have for him and answers them. He has been very compassionate as I learn at age 68 to deal with arthritis and autoimmune conditions. I feel fortunate that a year ago when I first learned that I needed to see a rheumatologist, I was automatically assigned to Dr. Massay. I am sad that because of insurance carrier issues, my sister who has suffered from RA for 30 years is unable to have an appointment with him. His assistant and reception staff is also friendly.
About Dr. Ryan Massay, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1710326384
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical School
- SUNY Downstate Medical/ University Hosp. of Brooklyn
- University of The West Indies
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massay works at
Dr. Massay has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Massay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.