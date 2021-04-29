Overview

Dr. Ryan Martinez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Martinez works at TMCOne - Oracle Road in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.