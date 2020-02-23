Dr. Loyd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Loyd, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Loyd, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, IN.
Dr. Loyd works at
Locations
Indiana University Hlth Arnett2600 Ferry St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 448-8000
Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital5165 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Indiana University Health Frankfort
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Loyd kept trying procedures and eventually found one that works well to alleviate a chronic, 15+ year hemicrania continua (headache) that no one else has been successful. I highly recommend him - he thinks outside the box consistently.
About Dr. Ryan Loyd, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1407825813
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loyd works at
Dr. Loyd has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Loyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.