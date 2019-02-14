Dr. Ley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Ley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ryan Ley, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.
West Hills1240 E 9th St, Reno, NV 89512 Directions (775) 323-0478MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Traditions Behavioral Health1580 1st St, Napa, CA 94559 Directions (707) 258-8757
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Amazing doctor, helped me when I needed it the most. He listens well and keeps you informed about your condition and what to expect!
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English, German
- 1073637203
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Ley accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ley has seen patients for Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ley speaks German.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.