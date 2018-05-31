Dr. Ryan Leonard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Leonard, DO
Overview
Dr. Ryan Leonard, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Locations
Granger Medical Clinic - West Jordan9000 S 3181, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (435) 264-5994
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
Ratings & Reviews
Did lobectomy and was such a caring surgeon! We felt his heart before and after surgery! Highly recommended!!!
About Dr. Ryan Leonard, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1649460163
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
