Dr. Ryan Lemmenes, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ryan Lemmenes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Flaget Memorial Hospital, UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Caritas Physician Group Inc.6801 Dixie Hwy Ste 134, Louisville, KY 40258 Directions (502) 447-4500
-
2
Tipton & Unroe, PSC2805 N Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 243-3668
-
3
Tipton & Unroe, PSC118 Patriot Dr Ste 106, Bardstown, KY 40004 Directions (502) 349-5995
-
4
Tipton and Unrue Foot and Ankle Care8017 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291 Directions (502) 239-6600Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Flaget Memorial Hospital
- UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Efficient. Caring. Clear directions. Painless.
About Dr. Ryan Lemmenes, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1487691515
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Mercy Med Ctr
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Evansville
