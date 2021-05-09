See All Podiatrists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Ryan Lemmenes, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ryan Lemmenes, DPM

Podiatry
5 (29)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ryan Lemmenes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Flaget Memorial Hospital, UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Lemmenes works at Tipton & Unroe, PSC in Louisville, KY with other offices in Bardstown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joseph Spires, DPM
Dr. Joseph Spires, DPM
8 (37)
View Profile
Dr. Russell McKinley, DPM
Dr. Russell McKinley, DPM
8 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Baptist Healthcare System.

Locations

  1. 1
    Caritas Physician Group Inc.
    6801 Dixie Hwy Ste 134, Louisville, KY 40258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 447-4500
  2. 2
    Tipton & Unroe, PSC
    2805 N Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 243-3668
  3. 3
    Tipton & Unroe, PSC
    118 Patriot Dr Ste 106, Bardstown, KY 40004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 349-5995
  4. 4
    Tipton and Unrue Foot and Ankle Care
    8017 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 239-6600
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 11:30am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Flaget Memorial Hospital
  • UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lemmenes?

    May 09, 2021
    Excellent. Efficient. Caring. Clear directions. Painless.
    Shirley — May 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Lemmenes, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ryan Lemmenes, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lemmenes to family and friends

    Dr. Lemmenes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lemmenes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ryan Lemmenes, DPM.

    About Dr. Ryan Lemmenes, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487691515
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Vincent Mercy Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Evansville
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Lemmenes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemmenes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lemmenes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lemmenes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lemmenes has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemmenes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemmenes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemmenes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemmenes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemmenes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ryan Lemmenes, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.