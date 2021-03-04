Dr. Ryan Legrand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Legrand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Legrand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Legrand, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Legrand works at
Locations
-
1
Southeast Weight Management Center2126 Independence St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 986-4406
-
2
Cape Girardeau Surgical Clinic60 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (855) 469-7362
-
3
Heartland Weight Loss Clinic3095 Lexington Ave Ste 200, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (573) 987-5355Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Legrand?
He was very polite, helpful and answered any and all questions I had about the surgery. He is a very caring doctor. He's nursing staff went above and beyond to help an anyway possible.
About Dr. Ryan Legrand, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1568591329
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Legrand has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Legrand accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Legrand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Legrand works at
Dr. Legrand has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic, Obesity and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Legrand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Legrand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legrand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Legrand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Legrand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.