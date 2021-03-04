See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Cape Girardeau, MO
Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ryan Legrand, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Legrand works at Southeast HealthPoint Rehabilitation in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic, Obesity and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Weight Management Center
    2126 Independence St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 986-4406
  2. 2
    Cape Girardeau Surgical Clinic
    60 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 469-7362
  3. 3
    Heartland Weight Loss Clinic
    3095 Lexington Ave Ste 200, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 987-5355
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy

Treatment frequency



Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 04, 2021
    He was very polite, helpful and answered any and all questions I had about the surgery. He is a very caring doctor. He's nursing staff went above and beyond to help an anyway possible.
    Mrs. Ashley N. Brewer — Mar 04, 2021
    About Dr. Ryan Legrand, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568591329
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Legrand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Legrand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Legrand has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Legrand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Legrand works at Southeast HealthPoint Rehabilitation in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Legrand’s profile.

    Dr. Legrand has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic, Obesity and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Legrand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Legrand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legrand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Legrand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Legrand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

