See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Ryan Krupp, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ryan Krupp, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ryan Krupp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with King's Daughters' Health and Norton Hospital.

Dr. Krupp works at Norton Orthopedic Institute in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rudy Ellis, MD
Dr. Rudy Ellis, MD
10 (68)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Norton Orthopaedic Specialists - Brownsboro
    9880 Angies Way Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 394-6341

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • King's Daughters' Health
  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Krupp?

    Sep 28, 2020
    Had 3 separate tears in my rotator cuff after years of lifting heavy at the gym. Recovery:. I took zero pain pills because I literally had no pain. Not even one day. I did all of my PT and was back in the gym at 6 months. I didn't even attempt bench press until 9 months. It's been one year and I did 295 ten times without any discomfort at all. I had 6 incisions and also 1 small scar that you can only see in the right light. Exceptional doctor. I've talked to wire a few people that I have known and all of them complained about the recovery pain. Maybe I'm lucky, but the doctor had to contribute.
    Jon Korn — Sep 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Krupp, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ryan Krupp, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Krupp to family and friends

    Dr. Krupp's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Krupp

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ryan Krupp, MD.

    About Dr. Ryan Krupp, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467590190
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Krupp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krupp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krupp works at Norton Orthopedic Institute in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Krupp’s profile.

    Dr. Krupp has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krupp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Krupp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krupp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krupp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krupp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ryan Krupp, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.