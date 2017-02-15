See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Highlands Ranch, CO
Dr. Ryan Koonce, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Ryan Koonce, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Koonce works at UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital in Highlands Ranch, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CU Medicine Orthopedics - Highlands Ranch Specialty Care Center
    1500 Park Central Dr Ste 401, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 516-4087
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    CU Orthopedics - Anschutz Outpatient Pavilion
    1635 Aurora Ct Fl 4, Aurora, CO 80045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 848-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ryan Koonce, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831245513
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Anderson Orthoped Rsch Inst
    Residency
    • University of Colorado Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Koonce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koonce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koonce has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koonce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Koonce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koonce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koonce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koonce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

