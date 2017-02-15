Dr. Ryan Koonce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koonce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Koonce, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Koonce, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Koonce works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CU Medicine Orthopedics - Highlands Ranch Specialty Care Center1500 Park Central Dr Ste 401, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (720) 516-4087Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
CU Orthopedics - Anschutz Outpatient Pavilion1635 Aurora Ct Fl 4, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koonce?
I had partial replacement on both knees, two months apart in fall of 2016. Patellar Femoral. I am in my early 50s. Both have come out fabulous --- better than I have been in 20 years. Surgery was done at Sky Ridge in Lone Tree - all excellent. Dr. Koonce was pleasant, professional and in my case an excellent surgeon. He was highly recommended to me by other people who had replacements done by him. I will take surgical skill over couch therapy/hand holding any day. Thank you Dr. Koonce
About Dr. Ryan Koonce, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1831245513
Education & Certifications
- Anderson Orthoped Rsch Inst
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koonce has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koonce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koonce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koonce works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Koonce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koonce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koonce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koonce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.