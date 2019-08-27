See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Asheville, NC
Dr. Ryan Kohout, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ryan Kohout, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville and Mission Hospital.

Dr. Kohout works at Carolina Spine/Neurosurgery Ctr in Asheville, NC with other offices in Arden, NC and Marion, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Spine/Neurosurgery Ctr
    7 Vanderbilt Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 255-7776
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Regional Surgical Specialists & Mission
    2695 Hendersonville Rd, Arden, NC 28704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 255-7776
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Asheville Orthopaedic Associates at McDowell
    472 Rankin Dr, Marion, NC 28752 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 659-5459
    Thursday
    9:30am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Hendersonville
  • Mission Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ryan Kohout, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790128809
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kohout has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kohout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohout. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohout.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

