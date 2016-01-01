Dr. Ryan Kish, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Kish, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ryan Kish, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Kish works at
Locations
-
1
Podiatric Associates Of Northwest Ohio609 Ford St, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 893-5539
-
2
Podiatric Associates of Northwest Ohio3905 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 474-1210
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kish?
About Dr. Ryan Kish, DPM
- Podiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1124463658
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kish works at
Dr. Kish has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.