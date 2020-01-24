Dr. Ryan Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Kim, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Mid Michigan Vascular Surgery4701 Towne Centre Rd Ste 202, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 790-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim is very nice!!
About Dr. Ryan Kim, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1881905222
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
