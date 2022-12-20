Overview

Dr. Ryan Kauffman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Kauffman works at Northwest ENT and Allergy Center in Marietta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA, Cartersville, GA, Woodstock, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Sinusitis and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.