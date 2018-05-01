Dr. Ryan Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Kaplan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
-
1
North Hills Gastroenterology Endoscopy Ct3344 N Futrall Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 571-4541
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaplan is great. I have been seeing him for a few years regarding an undiagnosed seizure disorder that so far no tests have provided a stimulus, but that is no fault of his. He has worked with me on all tests available, medication options, and a plan of where to go if I want to keep searching for the root cause. He is easy to talk to and relatable as well.
About Dr. Ryan Kaplan, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1235189754
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
