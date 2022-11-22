See All Oncologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Ryan Kalinsky, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (2)
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ryan Kalinsky, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.

Dr. Kalinsky works at Georgia Eye Institute in Charleston, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC and Mt Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lowcountry Hematology and Oncology
    2085 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 320, Charleston, SC 29414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 763-5104
  2. 2
    Georgia Eye Institute
    8950 University Blvd Ste 100, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 797-3555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Lowcountry Hematology & Oncology
    3510 N Highway 17, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 881-5844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • Mount Pleasant Hospital
  • Roper Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Bleeding Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Dehydration
Hypercalcemia
Hypercoagulable State
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteopenia
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Thrombocytosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Emphysema
Leukocytosis
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Leukemia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erythropoietin Test
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Geriatric Assessment
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemophilia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lymphocytosis
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancytopenia
Pneumonia
Proteinuria
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Vaccination
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Animal Allergies
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Arthritis of the Neck
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Cryoglobulinemia
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Hemophilia A
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostatitis
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanz
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 22, 2022
    Dr. Kalinsky and his staff is simply the best. He actually listens to you and takes into account everything you say and feel. His bedside manner is truly amazing. I am seeing him once a year and throughout my journey he has been phenomenal. I would recommend him to anyone in need of an oncologist. Thank you for being such an wonderful doctor.
    Ms. UnbreAKAble — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Ryan Kalinsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477727139
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine, Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kalinsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalinsky has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalinsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

