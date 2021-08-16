Overview

Dr. Ryan Jander, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Jander works at MedStar Ortho Inst at Waldorf in Waldorf, MD with other offices in Woodbridge, VA, Clinton, MD and Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.