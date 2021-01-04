Dr. Ryan Jaggers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaggers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Jaggers, MD
Dr. Ryan Jaggers, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Greenwood, IN.
Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics1401 W County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46142 Directions (317) 817-1200
Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics10767 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 817-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaggers?
Dr. Jaggers. Is an amazing surgeon and and physician. He surrounded himself with a very strong team, Monica, Tyler, Blanca, Kim, and Alecia and PT Robert. Dr. Jaggers, and the team have outstanding patient service. They care about you and really provide the help you need to make your experience and recovery successful. It’s been a year since my first surgery and 5 months since my second surgery. They just send you follow-up emails to make sure all is well. When I think about my surgeries and my new knees all I can do is smile. The whole experience and the results were outstanding. Thank you Dr. Jaggers and this team for giving me a freedom to have the mobility to play with my grand children and enjoy life again. Dr. Jaggers and his team gave me two knees that are so much more than I could ever have imagined or dreamed of. Thank you will never be enough for this new lease on life you provided.
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- 1861654527
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Jaggers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaggers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaggers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaggers has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaggers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaggers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaggers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaggers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaggers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.