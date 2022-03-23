Dr. Ryan Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Jacobson, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Jacobson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT PEORIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Jacobson works at
Locations
1
Rumc-university Neurologists1725 W Harrison St Ste 1118, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-4500
2
House Officers-neurology1500 E Medical Center Dr Spc 5316, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-4457
3
House Officers-neurology1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-4457
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jacobson was outstanding in his compassionate care, making sure I was comfortable during the EMG testing.
About Dr. Ryan Jacobson, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1790074425
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT PEORIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobson has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.