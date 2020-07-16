Dr. Ryan Huntsman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huntsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Huntsman, DPM
Dr. Ryan Huntsman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with UH Bedford Medical Center, UH Richmond Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.
Cleveland Eyecare & Optical Inc.850 Brainard Rd, Cleveland, OH 44143 Directions (440) 473-0550
- UH Bedford Medical Center
- UH Richmond Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital
Dr. Huntsman was very compassionate in the office and he listened to all my concerns throughout my visit. I am very glad I found them and would definitely recommend Highland Podiatry for foot care in Cleveland.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1609281534
- University Hospitals Richmond Medical Center
- Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
- WALSH UNIVERSITY
Dr. Huntsman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huntsman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huntsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Huntsman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huntsman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huntsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huntsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.