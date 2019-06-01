See All Family Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Ryan Hudson, MD

Family Medicine
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ryan Hudson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

Dr. Hudson works at Polyclinic Madison Ctr Ortho in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Polyclinic Madison Ctr Ortho
    9709 3rd Ave NE Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 860-5584

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 01, 2019
    The pain in my Achilles is finally gone thanks to Dr. Ryan and the Tenex procedure. He is an excellent communicator explaining every step. I would highly recommend him.
    Denney Austin in Seattle , WA — Jun 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Hudson, MD
    About Dr. Ryan Hudson, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912018979
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • O'Connor Hospital Sports Medicine Fellowship (Stanford Affiliated Program)
    Residency
    • University of Washington
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Hudson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hudson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hudson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hudson works at Polyclinic Madison Ctr Ortho in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hudson’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

