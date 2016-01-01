See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Spartanburg, SC
Dr. Ryan Hudson, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ryan Hudson, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.

Dr. Hudson works at Orthopedic Specialties in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Specialties
    303 E Wood St, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 208-8800
  2. 2
    Spartanburg Rehabilitation Institute
    160 Harold Fleming Ct, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 594-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    About Dr. Ryan Hudson, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306266390
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
