Dr. Ryan Houk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Houk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Johns Hopkins 2011 and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Houk works at
Locations
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-0879
Naples Heart Rhythm Speclsts PA6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 263-0849Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor and staff! He is relational, understanding, and talks to you like a real person. Wonderful personality, and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Ryan Houk, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1053640003
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner clinic foundation 2017
- Yale 2014
- Johns Hopkins 2011
- University of California At Berkeley
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houk works at
Dr. Houk has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Houk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houk.
