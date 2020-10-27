Overview

Dr. Ryan Holbrook, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from Northwestern University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Holbrook works at Cancer Care Northwest in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Peritoneal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.