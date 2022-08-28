Dr. Ryan Heffelfinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heffelfinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Heffelfinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Heffelfinger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Herbert Kean Center for Facial Aesthetics925 Chestnut St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Heffelfinger is a caring experienced professional doctor. His attention to detail makes him exceptional. I could not be happier with the entire process of my mini facelift and neck lift. He understood my fears and questions. He truly cares about his patients. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Ryan Heffelfinger, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1154358117
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Heffelfinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heffelfinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heffelfinger speaks Italian.
723 patients have reviewed Dr. Heffelfinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heffelfinger.
