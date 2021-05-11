Dr. Ryan Hedgepeth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedgepeth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Hedgepeth, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ryan Hedgepeth, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Riverside Methodist Hospital3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-5456Friday12:30pm - 3:30pm
Ohiohealth Genetic Counseling500 Thomas Ln Ste 2D, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 788-2870
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
Highly recommend Dr. Hedgepeth. Very knowledgeable, considerate, and spoke in terms I could understand. Didn't push biopsy as part of the resolution to my issue like others did.
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Cleve Clin Found
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Urology
