See All Urologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Ryan Hedgepeth, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ryan Hedgepeth, MD

Urology
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ryan Hedgepeth, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Hedgepeth works at Ohio Health Neuro Gynecology in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside Methodist Hospital
    3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 566-5456
    Friday
    12:30pm - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Ohiohealth Genetic Counseling
    500 Thomas Ln Ste 2D, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 788-2870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Marion General Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Kidney Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Kidney Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hedgepeth?

    May 11, 2021
    Highly recommend Dr. Hedgepeth. Very knowledgeable, considerate, and spoke in terms I could understand. Didn't push biopsy as part of the resolution to my issue like others did.
    — May 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Hedgepeth, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ryan Hedgepeth, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hedgepeth to family and friends

    Dr. Hedgepeth's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hedgepeth

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ryan Hedgepeth, MD.

    About Dr. Ryan Hedgepeth, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326225301
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleve Clin Found
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Hedgepeth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedgepeth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hedgepeth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hedgepeth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hedgepeth works at Ohio Health Neuro Gynecology in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Hedgepeth’s profile.

    Dr. Hedgepeth has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hedgepeth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedgepeth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedgepeth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hedgepeth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hedgepeth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ryan Hedgepeth, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.