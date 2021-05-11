Overview

Dr. Ryan Hedgepeth, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Hedgepeth works at Ohio Health Neuro Gynecology in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.