Dr. Ryan Halpin, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (136)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Ryan Halpin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center, Harbor Regional Health, Multicare Capital Medical Center and Providence St. Peter Hospital.

Dr. Halpin works at Olympia Orthopaedic Associates, PLLC in Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Upper Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Olympia Orthopaedic Associates
    3901 Capital Mall Dr SW Ste A, Olympia, WA 98502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 136 ratings
Patient Ratings (136)
5 Star
(103)
4 Star
(10)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(21)
Nov 13, 2022
I went there because of MRI on my lumbar spine. He was very informative and knowledgeable re my problem
Diane — Nov 13, 2022
  • Neurosurgery
  • English
  • Male
  • 1467618025
  • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
  • Neurosurgery
  • St. Joseph Medical Center
  • Harbor Regional Health
  • Multicare Capital Medical Center
  • Providence St. Peter Hospital

Dr. Ryan Halpin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halpin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Halpin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Halpin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Halpin works at Olympia Orthopaedic Associates, PLLC in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Dr. Halpin’s profile.

Dr. Halpin has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Upper Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halpin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

136 patients have reviewed Dr. Halpin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halpin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halpin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halpin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

