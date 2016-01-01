Overview

Dr. Ryan Gonzales, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Dukes Memorial Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Logansport Memorial Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Wabash Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital and Woodlawn Hospital.



Dr. Gonzales works at Fort Wayne Med Hem/Onclgy Inc in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.