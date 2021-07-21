Overview

Dr. Ryan Golub, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Golub works at Arizona Foot Health PC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.