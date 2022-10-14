See All Neurosurgeons in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Ryan Glasser, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ryan Glasser, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Glasser works at Neurosurgery/Spine Specialists in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists, LLC
    5831 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 100, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-8103
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    Oct 14, 2022
    Recently had cervical spinal fusion and sorry I didn’t have it done sooner. So pleased with the results. Dr. Glasser is always on time with his appointments and takes his time to answer questions. Definitely would recommend this doctor.
    Great doctor — Oct 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Glasser, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ryan Glasser, MD.

    About Dr. Ryan Glasser, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1215017637
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Oklahoma Medical Science Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Glasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glasser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glasser works at Neurosurgery/Spine Specialists in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Glasser’s profile.

    Dr. Glasser has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glasser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Glasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glasser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

