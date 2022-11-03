Overview

Dr. Ryan Geringer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center, Flowers Hospital, Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Jackson Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Geringer works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Dothan, AL, Leesburg, GA and Phenix City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.