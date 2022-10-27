Dr. Ryan George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan George, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan George, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shiloh, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Locations
ENT & Sleep Medicine Associates, LLC1179 Fortune Blvd, Shiloh, IL 62269 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Hospital
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. George is an excellent physician in ENT and sleep medicine. I have been plagued by severe nasal congestion for over two years. I went to Dr. George Ryan two months ago and was diagnosed with hypertrophy of nasal turbinates. Dr. George Ryan performed turbinate reduction procedure on me and it worked very well. My nasal congestion is completely gone now. I am very happy. Thank you Dr George Ryan.
About Dr. Ryan George, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1861774309
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed AMC Wash DC
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Illinois Institute of Technology
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Enlarged Turbinates and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
