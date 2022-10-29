See All Spine Surgeons in Canton, OH
Dr. Ryan Gasser, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ryan Gasser, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Gasser works at Omni Orthopedics in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    OMNI Orthopaedics
    4760 Belpar St NW, Canton, OH 44718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 492-9200
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Aultman Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 29, 2022
    Dr. Gasser explains in detail what my back problems are. He addresses these issues with care and is not quick to recommend surgery unless absolutely needed. His calm manner and kind nature is always appreciated. He is not 'puffed up with pride' as sometimes can be the case with many 'professionals'! He is 'down to earth' and treats you with concern for your healing and better health...without pain...The Main Goal! Dr. Gasser = 10 STARS
    Gary W Grether — Oct 29, 2022
    About Dr. Ryan Gasser, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023202728
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Panorama Orthopaedic & Spine Center
    Internship
    • Akron General Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
