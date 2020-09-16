Dr. Ryan Galica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Galica, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Galica, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Roper Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Galica works at
Locations
-
1
Rainbow Babies & Childrens Hospital11100 Euclid Ave Fl 2, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-8200
-
2
Pain Specialists of Charleston2695 Elms Plantation Blvd, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 818-1181
-
3
Pain Specialists of Columbia15 MONCKTON BLVD, Columbia, SC 29206 Directions (803) 252-4900Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
4
Tidelands Health Pain Management Services at Georgetown219 CHURCH ST, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 545-5927
Hospital Affiliations
- Roper Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carolina Care Plan
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galica?
Easy to communicate with, friendly,very knowledgeable. Very professional.
About Dr. Ryan Galica, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1275891749
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galica accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galica works at
Dr. Galica has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galica on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galica has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galica.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.