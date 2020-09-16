Overview

Dr. Ryan Galica, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Roper Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Galica works at SSM Health Medical Group in Cleveland, OH with other offices in North Charleston, SC, Columbia, SC and Georgetown, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.