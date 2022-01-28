Dr. Ryan Funk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Funk, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Funk, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pekin, IL.
Locations
1
Unitypoint Health Vascular Services - Pekin3591 Griffin Ave Ste E, Pekin, IL 61554 Directions (309) 643-6235
- 2 247 S Nicolet Rd, Appleton, WI 54914 Directions (888) 938-3838
3
Advent2885 N Mayfair Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53222 Directions (888) 938-3838
4
Peoria Office7301 N Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 589-5900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center
- Pekin Memorial Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Warm and friendly welcome ; brief waiting time; Dr. Funk explained everything in detail with real empathy
About Dr. Ryan Funk, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1720460363
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Funk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Funk accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Funk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Funk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.