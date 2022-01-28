See All Otolaryngologists in Pekin, IL
Dr. Ryan Funk, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ryan Funk, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ryan Funk, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pekin, IL. 

Dr. Funk works at Unitypoint Health Vascular Services - Pekin in Pekin, IL with other offices in Appleton, WI, Milwaukee, WI and Peoria, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joshua Wiedermann, MD
Dr. Joshua Wiedermann, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Colin Driscoll, MD
Dr. Colin Driscoll, MD
8 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Janalee Stokken, MD
Dr. Janalee Stokken, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Unitypoint Health Vascular Services - Pekin
    3591 Griffin Ave Ste E, Pekin, IL 61554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 643-6235
  2. 2
    247 S Nicolet Rd, Appleton, WI 54914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 938-3838
  3. 3
    Advent
    2885 N Mayfair Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 938-3838
  4. 4
    Peoria Office
    7301 N Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 589-5900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
  • OSF St. Mary Medical Center
  • Pekin Memorial Hospital
  • UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hearing Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Hearing Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Funk?

    Jan 28, 2022
    Warm and friendly welcome ; brief waiting time; Dr. Funk explained everything in detail with real empathy
    James Burdette — Jan 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Funk, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ryan Funk, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Funk to family and friends

    Dr. Funk's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Funk

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ryan Funk, MD.

    About Dr. Ryan Funk, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720460363
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Funk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Funk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Funk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Funk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ryan Funk, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.