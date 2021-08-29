Dr. Ryan Flannagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flannagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Flannagan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Flannagan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jasper, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.
Dr. Flannagan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Flannagan Plastic Surgery PC2005 Saint Charles St Ste 4, Jasper, IN 47546 Directions (812) 477-6600
- 2 3777 Venetian Way, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 477-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flannagan?
Through all I have been through, Dr Flannagan gave me hope! He answered my question if I even had to ask them because he already answered them with me having to ask. Kristen was wonderful in going over paperwork. Also Dr. Flannagan caught a huge booboo, I am so glad he double checked! I can’t thank the staff enough and Dr. Flannagan in the stressful time you have me hope I’d still be a beautiful bride. Thank you!
About Dr. Ryan Flannagan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1992916290
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flannagan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flannagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flannagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flannagan works at
Dr. Flannagan has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flannagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Flannagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flannagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flannagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flannagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.