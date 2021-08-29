Overview

Dr. Ryan Flannagan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jasper, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.



Dr. Flannagan works at Flannagan Plastic Surgery PC in Jasper, IN with other offices in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.