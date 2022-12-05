Overview

Dr. Ryan Fitzwater, DO is an Urology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from WV School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Women and Children's Hospital and Jackson General Hospital.



Dr. Fitzwater works at CAMC Urology in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.