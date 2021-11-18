See All Podiatric Surgeons in Canton, GA
Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4 (51)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Ryan Fitzgerald, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.

Dr. Fitzgerald works at Village Podiatry Centers in Canton, GA with other offices in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Heel Spur and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Village Podiatry Centers of Canton
    132 Riverstone Ter Ste 101, Canton, GA 30114
    Center for Amputation Prevention
    200 Patewood Dr Ste C300, Greenville, SC 29615

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Cherokee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Limb Deformity Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Joints Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 18, 2021
    He did surgery on my friend who had an infected foot. Being an OR and wound care nurse I can attest to his skill. The patient’s foot healed quickly. I was very impressed.
    About Dr. Ryan Fitzgerald, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760649602
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington Hospital Center
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    • Hampden Sydney College
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Fitzgerald, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgerald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fitzgerald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fitzgerald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fitzgerald has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Heel Spur and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzgerald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgerald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgerald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzgerald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzgerald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

