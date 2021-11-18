Overview

Dr. Ryan Fitzgerald, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Fitzgerald works at Village Podiatry Centers in Canton, GA with other offices in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Heel Spur and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.