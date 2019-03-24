See All General Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Ryan Fields, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ryan Fields, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Fields works at Washington Univ Schl Med Trans in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Biliary Atresia, Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Univ Schl Med Trans
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste B, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 286-1694

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Biliary Atresia
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Ileus
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Ileus
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Pekin Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Ryan Fields, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912900440
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Fields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fields has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fields works at Washington Univ Schl Med Trans in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Fields’s profile.

    Dr. Fields has seen patients for Biliary Atresia, Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fields. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fields.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

