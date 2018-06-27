Dr. Ryan Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Evans, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Evans, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Evans works at
Locations
-
1
Neurology Associates Of Rochester20 Hagen Dr Ste 300, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 586-7550
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
Ive been a patient of Dr. Evans for 2 years now and from the very beginning Dr. Evans was different than any other Doctor ive been to. Wait times are nearly zero because they are always running on time. Dr. Evans comes to the waiting room to get the patients, not a nurse so you can wait even longer. He is professional, thoughtful, attentive and works to understand the problem instead of just throwing meds at the problem. Migranes reduced from 2/week to 1-2/month. Thanks Dr. Evans.
About Dr. Ryan Evans, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1245242981
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.