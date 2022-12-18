Dr. Ryan Empey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Empey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Empey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Empey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.
Dr. Empey works at
Locations
Lakeview OB/GYN Clinic620 Medical Dr Ste 340, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 264-5928MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Best OBGYN out there!!Ryan Empey has been my Doctor for the second pregnancy and I’ve never had one like him. I would give him 100 star review if I could.
About Dr. Ryan Empey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Mandarin
- 1154589505
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Empey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Empey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Empey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Empey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Empey speaks Mandarin.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Empey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Empey.
