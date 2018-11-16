Dr. Ryan Dunlavey, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunlavey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Dunlavey, DDS
Dr. Ryan Dunlavey, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saint Louis Park, MN.
West 36th5806 W 36th St Ste A, Saint Louis Park, MN 55416 Directions (952) 213-4017Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday2:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
After moving back from the Virgin Islands, I hadn't seen a dentist in quite some time. I had a very good relationship with my prior dentist but because of insurance, that other dentist wasn't in-network. I have been seeing Dr. Ryan Dunlavey for over a year now and I just love him. I've some issues with my teeth because of lack or a dentist but now on track. His staff makes you feel like you are family. Stephanie and Tonya
- Dentistry
- English
- Augustana College, Sioux Falls Sd
